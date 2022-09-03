Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Brigade teaches media and social media awareness [Image 2 of 4]

    Provider Brigade teaches media and social media awareness

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Social media is rapidly evolving with access to information at any given time allowing people to rapidly digest and share information. The U.S. Army views personal websites and social media positively and it respects the right of Soldiers to use them as a medium of self-expression. However, it is important that all Soldiers know that when they are logged on to a social media platform, they still represent the U.S. Army and must abide by the UCMJ at all times, even when off duty.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 11:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

