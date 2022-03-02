Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard Spotlight: Zoe Finke – Project Support Planner to Piermaster

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Zoe Finke, Project Support Division (Code 530) Piermaster, performs spot-checks in Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Bldg. 163. Finke conducts these spot-checks to verify and manage their equipment inventory. These checks ensure naval vessels have the proper materials during their availability and ensures the mechanics have everything they need to support non-stop execution of work.

