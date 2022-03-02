Zoe Finke, Project Support Division (Code 530) Piermaster, performs spot-checks in Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Bldg. 163. Finke conducts these spot-checks to verify and manage their equipment inventory. These checks ensure naval vessels have the proper materials during their availability and ensures the mechanics have everything they need to support non-stop execution of work.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 09:37 Photo ID: 7092934 VIRIN: 220203-N-XX785-004 Resolution: 5662x3775 Size: 12.81 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Zoe Finke – Project Support Planner to Piermaster [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.