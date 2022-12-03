Royal Thai Army and U.S. Army soldiers go head to head in squad competition

Royal Thai Army Soldiers perform first aid tasks as part of squad competition against U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Braves Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, during Hanuman Guardian 2022 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 13, 2022. HG 22 provides a venue for both the United States and the RTA to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)

