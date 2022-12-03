Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Army and U.S. Army soldiers go head to head in squad competition [Image 1 of 7]

    Royal Thai Army and U.S. Army soldiers go head to head in squad competition

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin 

    Hanuman Guardian

    A Royal Thai Army Soldier reassembles an M4 carbine as part of squad competition against U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Braves Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, during Hanuman Guardian 2022 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 13, 2022. HG 22 provides a venue for both the United States and the RTA to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)

