    Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade participate to earn the GAFPB.

    Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade participate to earn the GAFPB.

    GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexander Harrell 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Over these past few days fifty Soldiers from the Knight's Brigade, and from sister Brigades, traveled to Garlstedt, Germany to compete to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and the German Schutzenschnur Qualification Badge. These tests include swimming, shooting, rucking, and various physical activities - and by no means are these easy tasks! Every single Soldier that attempted to earn these revered badges preformed admirably whilst giving 110% - as is the Knight's way!

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 04:35
    Photo ID: 7092706
    VIRIN: 220311-A-VS028-304
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: DE
    Soldiers from 16th Sustainment Brigade compete to earn the GAFPB.
    Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade participate to earn the GAFPB.

    Awards and Medals

    army gafpb swimming

