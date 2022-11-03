Over these past few days fifty Soldiers from the Knight's Brigade, and from sister Brigades, traveled to Garlstedt, Germany to compete to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and the German Schutzenschnur Qualification Badge. These tests include swimming, shooting, rucking, and various physical activities - and by no means are these easy tasks! Every single Soldier that attempted to earn these revered badges preformed admirably whilst giving 110% - as is the Knight's way!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 04:35 Photo ID: 7092705 VIRIN: 220311-A-VS028-251 Resolution: 4624x3468 Size: 9.5 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers from 16th Sustainment Brigade compete to earn the GAFPB. [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Alexander Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.