PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Martinez, from New York City, fires the 7.62 mm machine gun from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a live-fire exercise while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 00:34 Photo ID: 7092517 VIRIN: 220313-N-TR141-0705 Resolution: 5218x3479 Size: 1.61 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.