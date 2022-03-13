Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun during a live-fire exercise while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 00:34
    Photo ID: 7092514
    VIRIN: 220313-N-TR141-0070
    Resolution: 3300x2357
    Size: 576.67 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    live-fire
    5"
    5 inch gun
    Mark 45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT