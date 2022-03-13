USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun during a live-fire exercise while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

