USS Milius Flooding Drill

220314-N-KW492-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Richard Lydick, from Pittsburgh instructs Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Anthony Bognato, from Houston how to use an emergency water activated repair patch during a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

