    USS Milius Flooding Drill [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Milius Flooding Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220314-N-KW492-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Richard Lydick, from Pittsburgh instructs Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Anthony Bognato, from Houston how to use an emergency water activated repair patch during a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 00:02
    Photo ID: 7092510
    VIRIN: 220314-N-KW492-1022
    Resolution: 5155x4480
    Size: 786.83 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius Flooding Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USS Milius

