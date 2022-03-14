220314-N-KW492-1028 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2022) Fireman Jonathan Gonzalez, from El Paso, Texas simulates dewatering a space using a derbyshire during a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 00:02 Photo ID: 7092512 VIRIN: 220314-N-KW492-1028 Resolution: 5084x4480 Size: 802.17 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius Flooding Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.