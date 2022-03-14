USS Milius Flooding Drill

220314-N-KW492-1028 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2022) Fireman Jonathan Gonzalez, from El Paso, Texas simulates dewatering a space using a derbyshire during a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 00:02
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
