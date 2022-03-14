Hospitalman Eukhy Sta Ana, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo poses for a photo with Lt. Jonathan Wilberscheid during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 14, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing both Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 21:51 Photo ID: 7092414 VIRIN: 220314-N-CA060-1010 Resolution: 3755x3004 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.