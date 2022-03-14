Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 3 of 4]

    2022 Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Hospitalman Eukhy Sta Ana, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo poses for a photo with Lt. Jonathan Wilberscheid during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 14, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing both Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    naturalization ceremony
    citizenship
    CFAS Sailors

