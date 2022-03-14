2022 Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS

Seaman Nor Wa’ie Greenidge, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Hospitalman Eukhy Sta Ana, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, pledge the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at CFAS March 14, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing both Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

