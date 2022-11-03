Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff [Image 2 of 4]

    90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff

    WY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Munoz 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 90th Missile Wing hosted the 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund kickoff at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 11, 2022. AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to Air Force members in need, including active duty, retirees, reservists, guard, dependents and surviving spouses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 18:22
    Photo ID: 7092320
    VIRIN: 220311-F-DM093-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Charles Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff
    90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff
    90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff
    90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff

    TAGS

    assistance
    fund
    kickoff
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    AFAF
    2022

