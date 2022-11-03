Master Sgt. Matthew Noble, 90th Security Forces Group superintendent of the plans and programs division, briefs at the 90th Missile Wing 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund kickoff on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 11, 2022. AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to Air Force members in need, including active duty, retirees, reservists, guard, dependents and surviving spouses.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7092322 VIRIN: 220311-F-DM093-1018 Resolution: 7409x4940 Size: 1.28 MB Location: WY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 90MW hosts 2022 AFAF kickoff [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Charles Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.