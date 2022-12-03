USS Billings Departs Willemstad, Curaçao

220312-N-GF955-1059

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao - (March 12, 2022) -- Chief Mineman Jesse Silcox, right, and Mineman 2nd Class Micah Lofton, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), disassembles a flag pole on the flight deck as the ship departs Willemstad, Curaçao, March 12, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

