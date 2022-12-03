USS Billings Departs Willemstad, Curaçao

220312-N-GF955-1013

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao - (March 12, 2022) -- Chief Operations Specialist Donovan Brown assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) waves to onlookers as the ship departs Willemstad, Curaçao, March 12, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

