Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ArMA expands to most facilities basewide [Image 2 of 2]

    ArMA expands to most facilities basewide

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Norman McKay 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Mark Welpman, an electrician with Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Public Works, traces the wiring of a problem breaker that kept shutting off in a building for the 1st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at JBLM March 10. The work order was submitted on the new Army Maintenance Activity website.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:32
    Photo ID: 7091506
    VIRIN: 220310-D-UN454-524
    Resolution: 3234x4696
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ArMA expands to most facilities basewide [Image 2 of 2], by Norman McKay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ArMA expands to most facilities basewide
    ArMA expands to most facilities basewide

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ArMA expands to most facilities basewide

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    ArMA
    JBLM Directorate of Public Works
    Army Maintenance Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT