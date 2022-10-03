John Coles, an electrician with Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Public Works, addresses a problem breaker that kept shutting off in a building for the 1st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at JBLM March 10. The work order was submitted on the new Army Maintenance Activity website.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7091504
|VIRIN:
|220310-D-UN454-402
|Resolution:
|2907x3353
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
ArMA expands to most facilities basewide
