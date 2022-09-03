Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Tree Planting Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Parris Island Tree Planting Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Trees from the World War I battlefield of Belleau Wood were planted aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on March 9, 2022.
    The Battle of Belleau Wood was fought from June 1 to June 26, 1918 during World War I. This battle is where U.S. Marines were first called “Teufel Hunden” by the German troops attempting to invade France. This term translated is where Marines became known as “Devil Dogs”.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:07
    This work, Parris Island Tree Planting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Recruit Training
    MCRD PI

