Parris Island Tree Planting Ceremony

Trees from the World War I battlefield of Belleau Wood were planted aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on March 9, 2022.

The Battle of Belleau Wood was fought from June 1 to June 26, 1918 during World War I. This battle is where U.S. Marines were first called “Teufel Hunden” by the German troops attempting to invade France. This term translated is where Marines became known as “Devil Dogs”.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

