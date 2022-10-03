USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 10, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) remove chocks and chains from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) during flight operations in support of Maritime Defense Exercise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

