USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 10, 2022) Liaison officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) board an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations in support of Maritime Defense Exercise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

