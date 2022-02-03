Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Engineers Jump into GTA [Image 7 of 12]

    173rd Engineers Jump into GTA

    GERMANY

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade, packs his parachute and prepares to move toward the next objective during an airborne operation in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne

    This work, 173rd Engineers Jump into GTA [Image 12 of 12], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

