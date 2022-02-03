173rd Engineers Jump into GTA

U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Solis, assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade, pulls security during an airborne operation in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

