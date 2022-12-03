USS Milius 5-inch Live-Fire

220312-N-KW492-1228 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Arpero, from West Valley City, Utah inflates a “Killer Tomato” as Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kenny Witthans, from Rocklin, Calif. observes for safety on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 23:34
|Photo ID:
|7090743
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-KW492-1228
|Resolution:
|5915x4480
|Size:
|802.22 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
