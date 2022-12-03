Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius 5-inch Live-Fire [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Milius 5-inch Live-Fire

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220312-N-KW492-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2022) A Mark 34 5-inch gun is fired during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius 5-inch Live-Fire [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USS Milius

