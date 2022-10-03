HMCS Brandon arrives at USCG Station Juneau

Royal Canadian Navy Sailors place fenders over the side of the Kingston-class coastal defense vessel, Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brandon, while arriving at U.S. Coast Guard Station Juneau, Alaska, March 10, 2022, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 (AE22). AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022
Location: JUNEAU, AK, US