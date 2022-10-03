Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMCS Brandon arrives at USCG Station Juneau [Image 2 of 6]

    HMCS Brandon arrives at USCG Station Juneau

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Lt. John Mike 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen wait for the Canadian Kingston-class coastal defense vessel Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brandon to arrive at U.S. Coast Guard Station Juneau, Alaska, March 10, 2022, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 (AE22). AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 23:06
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCS Brandon arrives at USCG Station Juneau [Image 6 of 6], by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Arctic
    Canadian royal Navy
    AE22

