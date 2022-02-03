U.S. Army Colonel Todd W. Hook, Regimental Commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, speaks at the Regimental Change of Responsibility ceremony on Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 2nd, 2022. This time is the last public opportunity for him to thank the outgoing Command Sergeant Major for their work.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7090561
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-TU755-1209
|Resolution:
|3133x2089
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major assumes responsibility of 11th ACR [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major assumes responsibility of 11th ACR
LEAVE A COMMENT