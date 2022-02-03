24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major assumes responsibility of 11th ACR

Command Sergeant Major Anthony Walker, Senior Enlisted Advisor, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, passes the unit’s colors to Colonel Todd W. Hook, Regimental Commander, Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 2nd, 2022. The passing of the colors is done to signify the end of his term as part of the Change of Responsibility Ceremony.

