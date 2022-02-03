Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major assumes responsibility of 11th ACR [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Bradley Parrish 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    Command Sergeant Major Anthony Walker, Senior Enlisted Advisor, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, passes the unit’s colors to Colonel Todd W. Hook, Regimental Commander, Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 2nd, 2022. The passing of the colors is done to signify the end of his term as part of the Change of Responsibility Ceremony.

