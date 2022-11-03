USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 11, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Prince Boakye, front, from Atlanta, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Terry, from Lumberton, Texas, also assigned to America, load magazines during an M4 carbine live fire exercise on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

