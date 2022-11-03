Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 11, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) check their targets during an M4 rifle live fire exercise on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 07:11
    Photo ID: 7090338
    VIRIN: 220311-N-IO312-1358
    Resolution: 5392x3595
    Size: 819.74 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M4 Service Rifle
    Live-fire exercise
    Gunners Mate
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    aircraft elevator
    USS America

