    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations with JMSDF [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations with JMSDF

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 7, 2022) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Coral Caldwell, center, Largo, Fla., and Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Shawn Benfield, right, from Kingman, Ariz., both assigned to Tactical Air Control Squadron 12, aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), track the movement of aircraft from the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Genya Okada. America, lead ship of the America ARG, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 06:55
    Photo ID: 7090311
    VIRIN: 220307-N-IO312-1019
    Resolution: 5515x3677
    Size: 858.65 KB
    Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations with JMSDF [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    Air Traffic Controller
    TACC
    TACRON 12
    USS America
    America ARG

