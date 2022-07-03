USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations with JMSDF

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Bethany Dixson, from Troy, Ohio, assigned to Tactical Air Control Squadron 12, aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), tracks the movement of aircraft from the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). America, lead ship of the America ARG, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

