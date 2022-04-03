GULFPORT, MS (March 5, 2022) The Guest Speaker of the 80th Anniversary Seabee Ball, Deputy Naval Construction Force, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Rear Admiral Christopher Asselta, stands with the Officer's Wardroom and the "Boot and the Bull" Ensigns of NMCB 11, at the 2022 Seabee Ball. (U.S. Navy photo by BUCN Nunez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 03:31
|Photo ID:
|7090230
|VIRIN:
|220305-N-NB197-1035
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seabee Ball Naval Leadership [Image 385 of 385], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
