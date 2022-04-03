GULFPORT, MS (March 5, 2022) The Guest Speaker of the 80th Anniversary Seabee Ball, Deputy Naval Construction Force, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Rear Admiral Christopher Asselta, stands with the Officer's Wardroom and the "Boot and the Bull" Ensigns of NMCB 11, at the 2022 Seabee Ball. (U.S. Navy photo by BUCN Nunez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 03:31 Photo ID: 7090230 VIRIN: 220305-N-NB197-1035 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 0 B Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabee Ball Naval Leadership [Image 385 of 385], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.