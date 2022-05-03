Courtesy Photo | GULFPORT, MS (March 5, 2022) The Guest Speaker of the 80th Anniversary Seabee Ball,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GULFPORT, MS (March 5, 2022) The Guest Speaker of the 80th Anniversary Seabee Ball, Deputy Naval Construction Force, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Rear Admiral Christopher Asselta, stands with the Officer's Wardroom and the "Boot and the Bull" Ensigns of NMCB 11, at the 2022 Seabee Ball. (U.S. Navy photo by BUCN Nunez/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps has had a tradition of assigning the newest Ensign to the Battalion the care of the "Command Boots." The Ensign is nicknamed "The Boot" because they just exited their initial Officer commissioning school, the officer equivalent of boot camp.



The Bull Ensign is the Command's most senior Ensign. They have passed through trials, are leading others, and working on organizational management as they progress to the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. The Bull Ensign is given the Command hard-hat decorated with actual horns for the Civil Engineers Corps. The Naval History and Heritage Command describes the meaning not just in the sense of a bull herding a group of younger Ensigns, but as "bullish," - hardworking and optimistic, running towards opportunities.



The tradition is governed by the Command's senior enlisted leaders, the Chief's Mess. U.S. Navy Chiefs are entrusted with the guidance and leadership development of new Ensigns in commands.



The boots represent the weight of leadership, the need for attention to detail, and constant care for the troops. The heavy, decorated boots remind us of the Seabees who have gone before us and 80 years of battalion heritage that the new Ensign is tasked with learning. They remind the Ensign to develop a new path forward for the Battalion.



The Chiefs will continuously try to steal the boots, always looking for an opportunity to teach the Ensign about losing focus on their troops.



"It is a big honor to be able to carry on this tradition. The incoming Officer needs to learn about humility, working with the Chief's Mess and the Officer Wardroom. The boots represent those that we have lost in battle," said Ensign Charlie Duverge, "As the junior Ensign, this tradition teaches me about always carrying the troops in my mind when executing any orders. It represents the Battalion, the Mission, and our Sailors' lives for which I will be responsible. I am committed to safely caring for NMCB 14 and demonstrating my willingness to lead."