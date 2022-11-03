Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RFA Lyme Bay Replenishment at Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    RFA Lyme Bay Replenishment at Sea

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220311-A-LN610-1038 GULF OF OMAN (March 11, 2022) U.K. Sailors assigned to Royal Navy Fleet Auxiliary landing dock ship RFA Lyme Bay (L3007) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Navy Mine Countermeasures ship HMS Penzance (M106) in the Gulf of Oman, March 11. Lyme Bay is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7090204
    VIRIN: 220311-A-LN610-1038
    Resolution: 6719x4013
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces

