RFA Lyme Bay Replenishment at Sea

220311-A-LN610-1015 GULF OF OMAN (March 11, 2022) U.K. Sailors assigned to Royal Navy Fleet Auxiliary landing dock ship RFA Lyme Bay (L3007) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Navy Mine Countermeasures ship HMS Penzance (M106) in the Gulf of Oman, March 11. Lyme Bay is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

