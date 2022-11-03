AE22: 10th SFG(A) Green Berets execute special reconnaissance from improvised shelter

10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets created a mission support site used for special reconnaissance during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 near Wainwright, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a biennial, multi-service exercise designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska, February 28 – March 18. (DoD photo)

