10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets created a mission support site used for special reconnaissance during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 near Wainwright, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a biennial, multi-service exercise designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska, February 28 – March 18. (DoD photo)
This work, AE22: 10th SFG(A) Green Berets execute special reconnaissance from improvised shelter [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
