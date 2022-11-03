Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AE22: 10th SFG(A) Green Berets execute special reconnaissance from improvised shelter

    WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) performs special reconnaissance from an improvised mission support site during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 near Wainwright, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a biennial, multi-service exercise designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska, February 28 – March 18. (DoD photo) (This image has been altered for security purposes.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 22:38
    Photo ID: 7090116
    VIRIN: 220311-A-YT230-870
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AE22: 10th SFG(A) Green Berets execute special reconnaissance from improvised shelter [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOF
    NORTHCOM
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    SOCNORTH
    AE22

