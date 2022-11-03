A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) performs special reconnaissance from an improvised mission support site during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 near Wainwright, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a biennial, multi-service exercise designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska, February 28 – March 18. (DoD photo) (This image has been altered for security purposes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 22:38 Photo ID: 7090116 VIRIN: 220311-A-YT230-870 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 744.11 KB Location: WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AE22: 10th SFG(A) Green Berets execute special reconnaissance from improvised shelter [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.