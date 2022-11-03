Marine Highlight - Military dog handler

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Makayla A. Wedge, right, and Cpl. Dennis E. Mitchell III, military working dog (MWD) handlers with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, train MWD Nero on the five steps of aggression at MCRD San Diego, March 11, 2022. The five steps of aggression are the field interview, pursuit and attack, search, search and reattack, escort, and standoff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

