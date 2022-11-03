Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler [Image 10 of 10]

    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Makayla A. Wedge, right, and Cpl. Dennis E. Mitchell III, military working dog (MWD) handlers with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, train MWD Nero on the five steps of aggression at MCRD San Diego, March 11, 2022. Wedge and Nero escorted Mitchell, who acted as a suspect. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7090047
    VIRIN: 220311-M-DA549-1045
    Resolution: 3827x3062
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Highlight - Military dog handler [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler
    Marine Highlight - Military dog handler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Company
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT