U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Makayla A. Wedge, right, and Cpl. Dennis E. Mitchell III, military working dog (MWD) handlers with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, train MWD Nero on the five steps of aggression at MCRD San Diego, March 11, 2022. Wedge and Nero escorted Mitchell, who acted as a suspect. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7090047
|VIRIN:
|220311-M-DA549-1045
|Resolution:
|3827x3062
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Marine Highlight - Military dog handler [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
