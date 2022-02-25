Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization [Image 4 of 5]

    Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Johnisa Roberts 

    192nd Wing

    To symbolize being welcomed back to the community, members were presented with leis at an end of mobilization ceremony Feb. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Virginia. The members supported the United States Cyber Command's 856th Cyber Protection Team during a recent federal mobilization and represented the 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron as well as active-duty Air Force, Maryland Air National Guard and the 36th Intelligence Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Johnisa Roberts)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022
    HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    cyberspace
    USCYBERCOM
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    185th COS

