Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization

To symbolize being welcomed back to the community, members were presented with leis at an end of mobilization ceremony Feb. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Virginia. The members supported the United States Cyber Command's 856th Cyber Protection Team during a recent federal mobilization and represented the 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron as well as active-duty Air Force, Maryland Air National Guard and the 36th Intelligence Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Johnisa Roberts)

