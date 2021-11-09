Staff Sgt. Stuart Martin Center, with his commander, Col. Daniel King, on the left and his supervisor, Master Sgt. Michal Lopez, both from the 68th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio. Both were instrumental in his journey to return to flying status as a loadmaster on the C-5M super Galaxy.



After a motorcycle accident, Staff Sgt. Stuart Martin, an amputee, was determined to gain his flight status back after a four-and-a-half-year journey. Martin’s certification was completed on Nov. 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Drew Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 09:50 Photo ID: 7089855 VIRIN: 210911-F-YO447-1029 Resolution: 3290x4112 Size: 1.77 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Martin returns to duty [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.