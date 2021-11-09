Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Martin returns to duty [Image 2 of 2]

    Staff Sgt. Martin returns to duty

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Andrew Patterson 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Stuart Martin Center, with his commander, Col. Daniel King, on the left and his supervisor, Master Sgt. Michal Lopez, both from the 68th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio. Both were instrumental in his journey to return to flying status as a loadmaster on the C-5M super Galaxy.

    After a motorcycle accident, Staff Sgt. Stuart Martin, an amputee, was determined to gain his flight status back after a four-and-a-half-year journey. Martin’s certification was completed on Nov. 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Drew Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 09:50
    Photo ID: 7089855
    VIRIN: 210911-F-YO447-1029
    Resolution: 3290x4112
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Martin returns to duty [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Martin returns to duty
    Staff Sgt. Martin returns to duty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #resilience
    #68
    #433AW
    #AlamoWing
    #68AS
    #Stuartmartin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT