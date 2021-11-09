Staff Sgt. Martin returns to duty

Staff Sgt. Stuart Martin from the 68th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio. Poses for a photo after his journey to return to flying status as a loadmaster on the C-5M super Galaxy.



After a motorcycle accident, Staff Sgt. Stuart Martin, an amputee, was determined to gain his flight status back after a four-and-a-half-year journey. Martin’s certification was completed on Nov. 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Drew Patterson)

Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2022