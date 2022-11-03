Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel

Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 perform in-water safety checks before conducting their mission to reacquire, identify and neutralize inert mine shapes in the Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska, March 11, 2022, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 (AE22). AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike)

