    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel [Image 7 of 7]

    Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Lt. John Mike 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 perform in-water safety checks before conducting their mission to reacquire, identify and neutralize inert mine shapes in the Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska, March 11, 2022 during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 (AE22). AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7089322
    VIRIN: 220311-N-UX839-0092
    Resolution: 3667x2619
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel [Image 7 of 7], by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Arctic
    #NECC
    NORTHCOM
    ALCOM
    #NavyEOD
    AE22
    #ArcticEdge2022

