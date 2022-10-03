Cbirf trains with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company at Ft. Belvoir

Fort Belvoir - U.S. Marines and Sailors from Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) along with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company participates in joint technical rescue training aboard Fort Belvoir, Va. on March 10, 2022. CBIRF trains with various units and locations year-round to maintain maximum effectiveness for both the unit itself, and everyone else in the CBRNE mission set. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

